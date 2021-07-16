Kenya's Covid-19 Cases Rise By 837 With 11.1% Positivity Rate

The number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in Kenya has Thursday increased by 837, raising total confirmed positive cases to 191,020, the Health ministry has announced.

This followed the analysis of 7,545 samples within a 24-hour period, which raised the total number of tests carried out so far to 2,036,472.

At the same time, the positivity rate stood at 11.1 per cent, an increase from 9.4 per cent the previous day.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the youngest new patient is a three-month-old child, while the oldest is 94 years.

From the new infections, 797 are Kenyans while 40 are foreigners, with 435 being male and 402 female.

Nairobi leads

Nairobi County leads with 376 new cases, Mombasa 87, Nyeri 45, Kiambu 34, Kilifi 33, Uasin Gishu 32, Nakuru 26, Siaya 23, Kajiado 21, Kericho 15, Bungoma 13, Busia , Nyamira , Kisumu, Makueni and Laikipia recorded 11 cases each, Kitui 10, Embu and Turkana had 7 cases each, Machakos, Nyandarua and Homa Bay had 6 cases each, Elgeyo Marakwet , Garissa and Migori had 5 cases each , Baringo , Bomet and Kakamega had 4 cases each, Kwale, Lamu, Marsabit, Meru, Narok, Isiolo, Taita Taveta and Tharaka Nithi recorded 1 case each.

In a statement to media houses, CS Kagwe further announced nine more deaths, all of them being late deaths confirmed after an audit of facility records in April, May, June and July 2021. This raises Kenya's death toll from the disease to 3,746.

The CS also reported that another 340 patients had recovered from the disease, 272 of whom were under the home-based isolation and care while 68 were discharged from various hospitals across the country. This raises total recoveries in Kenya to 180,420.

Hospitalised

As of Thursday, Mr Kagwe said, 1,058 patients had been hospitalised countrywide while 4,407 were being treated at home.

Of those in hospital, 129 patients were in intensive care units -- 38 of them on ventilator support -- 65 on supplemental oxygen and 26 under observation.

Another 219 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 201 of them being in general wards and 18 in high dependency units.

By Thursday, 1,590,765 vaccine doses had been administered across the country. People who have received the first dose are 1,033,296 while those who have got their second dose are 557,467.

The uptake rate of the second dose was 54 per cent, with the majority of the recipients being male (55 per cent).

The proportion of fully vaccinated adults is two per cent.