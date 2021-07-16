South African Government Sends Thousands of Soldiers Into Areas of Unrest

15 July 2021
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

The South African government is sending 25,000 soldiers to areas it calls "flashpoints" as it tries to stop violence from spreading across the country.

Protests against the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma for contempt of court grew into civil unrest late last week.

Mobs have looted and destroyed parts of cities, burning and destroying factories and warehouses. Scores of people have been killed and hundreds injured.

As soldiers stream into areas threatened by mobs, so, too, are vigilantes.

In video sent to VOA by a senior army officer, private citizens can be seen opening fire with pistols, shotguns and rifles on a crowd trying to enter a suburb in the port city of Durban. The mobs were armed with bricks, clubs and large, broad-bladed knives.

Security analysts told VOA that people are taking the law into their own hands amid an erosion of faith in the ability of the police to protect them.

The violence in KwaZulu-Natal, Zuma's home province, prompted Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini to plead with his subjects.

"It has brought great shame upon us all. I never thought ... I would see our own people so complicit in burning down the country. ... My father's people are committing suicide," the king said.

The violence began after Zuma surrendered to prison authorities last week to begin serving a sentence for refusing to testify in an investigation of alleged corruption during his years in office. The investigation has split the African National Congress, which has led the country since apartheid ended 27 years ago.

Zuma's supporters took to the streets, but the protests quickly turned into looting, as a country struggling with 30% unemployment, constant power outages and the coronavirus pandemic.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
Heroes Picking Up Pieces From South Africa's Week of Shame
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X