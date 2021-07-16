Tanzania: President Samia Visits Burundi to Boost Ties

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan will make a two-day State visit to Burundi to strengthen relations with the eastern African neighboring country.

She will hold talks with her counterpart and jointly attend a business conference in Bujumbura on the 17th July 2021.

Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) is collaborating with the Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) to organize the forum that will help both countries explore business opportunities from each other.

TPSF Chairperson, Angela Ngalula told reporters Thursday evening at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) the forum will help strengthen trade relations between the neighboring countries.

"The Tanzania Private Sector Foundation has been collaborating very closely with the government and we have decided to collaborate with our President by grasping opportunities that are available," she said.

The Chairperson believes Bujumbura is a strategic spot for the conference to be held due to the brotherly relationship it has had with Tanzania.

A statement from the Directorate of Presidential Communication-Ikulu detailed that Madame President will hold private talks with her host, President Evariste Ndayishimiye before witnessing a signing of the Memorandum of Understandings. "The two will have a joint press conference," it read part of the statement.

TPSF, however, hailed the national flag carrier airline-ATCL for granting availing them with a private jet. At least 70 businessmen from Tanzania will attend the forum.