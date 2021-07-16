South Africa: KZN, Gauteng Chaos 'Imperils Entire Country's Vaccine and Medicine Supply Chain'

Covid-19 vaccine at the Aspen Pharmacare sterile manufacturing facility at Gqeberha in the Eastern Province in March 2021.
15 July 2021
By Victoria O'Regan

Western Cape officials warn of 'significant risks' to South Africa's healthcare system after looting and violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng affect crucial supply chains. This comes as the province approaches the peak of its third wave of Covid-19.

During a media briefing on Thursday, Western Cape officials warned that the entire country's healthcare system is at risk from the disruption of supply chains, as a result of this week's looting and violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. The concern comes as most provinces are gripped by a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

"What is happening in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng is of grave concern," said Western Cape premier, Alan Winde, during Thursday's virtual briefing which was held with Western Cape health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo and health department head Dr Keith Cloete.

Dr Cloete said there are "significant risks for the entire supply chain", and the concern is not only regarding the supply and distribution of vaccines, but also other medication that may have been affected by the looting.

"It is clear to everyone that the vaccination programme in KwaZulu-Natal has been severely disrupted. There's been slightly less of an impact in Gauteng," said Cloete.

The national department of health is considering...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

