South Africa: Fitch Believes Impact of Unrest On South Africa's Sovereign Rating Will Be Limited

15 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mfuneko Toyana

The ratings agency has downplayed the impact of violent demonstrations and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, but cautioned of risks emanating from poor cohesion within government.

Big Three credit ratings agency Fitch sees the violence that has engulfed South Africa over the past week as a temporary glitch that will not have a direct impact on the country's economic growth prospects and debt score, the latter languishing deep in "junk" territory. However, the agency warned that the unrest would ramp up factional tensions in the governing ANC.

Fitch, along with fellow ratings agency Moody's, slashed the country's credit rating in November as the country reported a gaping hole in the budget and higher debt levels. That brought South Africa's rating to BB-, with a negative outlook.

However, in May Fitch kept the credit status unchanged, and has now upgraded its 2021 growth forecast to 4.9%, from 4.2% earlier, citing better-than-expected revenue collections driven by the upswing in commodity prices that soothed South Africa's budget deficit and fattened the current account surplus.

