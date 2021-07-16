South Africa: Hypocrisy - When Corrupt Political Elites Are Expected to Tell the Struggling Underclass to Stop Stealing

opinion

While the cost of the anarchy unleashed on parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng is still being counted, it is clear that our social fabric, stitched together over many years, risks being rent asunder. In the end, progress in our quest for nation building, common nationhood, patriotism and social cohesion will be severely damaged and even reversed.

In the wake of the 15-month prison sentence imposed on former president Jacob Zuma, thousands of people have blockaded highways, burnt trucks and descended on shopping centres with the sole purpose of looting and destroying.

To many, it appears the pillaging was orchestrated to undermine the rule of law, using Zuma's plight simply as a ruse. It is inconceivable that the authorities did not anticipate violence might break out.

In fact, the minister of police expressed concern about the possibility of chaos in KZN and Gauteng, but it is not clear if the police had any kind of plan to contain the economic sabotage and maintain the rule of law. The president has now deployed the armed forces to reinforce police efforts to contain the upheaval.

