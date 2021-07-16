South Africa: The Stunted Arm of the Law - Civilians Step in As Law Enforcement Is Outnumbered and Outwilled

Sharif Ahmed has the only shop left in Langaville extension 4 in Brakpan, thanks to a brave widow and a group of local residents.

analysis

Communities across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal hit by waves of looting and destruction stepped in to plug the gap left by the crushingly poor efforts of law enforcement to contain this week's mayhem.

The Durban township of Phoenix was bloody and it was deadly.

Elsewhere everything has been broken, stolen or burnt during several days of widespread looting and criminality that erupted in the wake of former president Jacob Zuma's jailing for contempt of court last weekend.

It seemed hopeless until communities took it upon themselves to protect their shopping centres, the jobs that go with them, and their homes.

They became the human shields guarding businesses. Taxis were parked across a mall entrance in Johannesburg while manned barricades mushroomed around Durban to manage perimeter access in and out of neighborhoods.

There has been criticism about racial profiling at some of those "roadblocks", while the trail of blood in Phoenix warrants urgent investigation.

But, for now, those community protection groups are likely to remain despite mixed signals from provincial authorities that they stand down.

These protection groups have given overwhelmed police officers breathing space to at least try to focus their efforts on the big targets - business and industrial parks...