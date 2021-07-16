South Africa: Time Bomb South Africa - the Building Blocks That Triggered, Facilitated and Sustained the Civil Unrest

15 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Susan Booysen

As clues accumulate as to who cast the match that ignited Time Bomb South Africa, it is clear that the insurrection 'masterplan' built on known factors ranging from state weakness and ANC paralysis, to the lawlessness and realities of poverty and deprivation.

At the core of South Africa's July uprising was the political spark of "Free Zuma". It has been taking shape since the pre-Polokwane times when former president Jacob Zuma and his cohort planned and executed the takeover of ANC and South African state power. A few years of rule by President Cyril Ramaphosa have not defused this political catalyst.

The political-cum-socioeconomic uprising was enabled by the weakness of the South African state. The feeble state then interfaced with a long-standing popular culture of lawlessness and the ANC government's practice of "soft law" against citizens and factions. Soft law refers to the ANC's reluctance to act against citizens breaking the law for fear of this causing alienation and lack of electoral support.

This analysis explores these building blocks that helped build the facilitative context for the uprising to take place. It asks whether both the spark and the contributing factors are likely to persist or disappear.

The weaknesses of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

