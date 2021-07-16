South Africa: How a Week of Violence and Looting Has Affected South Africa's Covid-19 Vaccine Roll-Out

analysis

Many urban vaccine sites had to close this week as parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal erupted into chaos. The biggest loss however is not vaccines, but the chronic medicines that were looted, leaving many with HIV, cancer and diabetes without their medication.

The violent protests and looting in South Africa have led to the closing down of several Covid vaccination sites in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. As a result, KwaZulu-Natal this week only administered a 10th of the daily doses it did last week. Gauteng's doses have also gone down.

Pharmacies, some of which were also vaccination sites, have also been looted and Cipla, a major manufacturer of generic medicine, had its factory in Durban burnt down. Many KwaZulu-Natal patients are now without chronic medication for conditions such as diabetes, HIV and hypertension, which make them more likely to fall severely ill with Covid and end up in hospital.

Bhekisisa asked the man in charge of the country's vaccine roll-out programme, deputy director-general at the health department Dr Nicholas Crisp, about the impact of the unrest on vaccinations and what the road ahead looks like.

The South African Pharmacy Council says more than 90 pharmacies in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have been...