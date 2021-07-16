South Africa: Should Amnesty for Looters Be 'One Size Fits All'?

analysis

Amnesty is not new to South Africa. Always shrouded in controversy, this time the idea is to waive prosecutions against those who come forward and return what they looted.

"Amnesty" is a controversial word in South Africa. Perpetrators of apartheid violence who revealed the truth of their brutality received amnesty from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), which was part of the compromised settlement that some view as the foundation for our entrenched racial inequality.

Those whom the TRC denied amnesty and recommended be investigated for prosecution, such as Chris Hani's killers and about 300 others, effectively received amnesty when the executive pressured the National Prosecuting Authority to leave the past in the past and the families of murdered activists in the lurch.

For the families of the dead, the word amnesty is at best a begrudged sacrifice and at worst a betrayal of everything their relatives died for.

Amnesty was also proposed for those accused of State Capture, as it seems to be in every instance of mass crime that the state can't handle, that might be too divisive and costly.

This time the idea was to waive prosecutions against those who came forward, admitted to their crimes and...