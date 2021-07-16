South Africa: Western Cape Neighbourhood Watch Groups On Patrol to Prevent Looting and Public Violence

15 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

The focal point of neighbourhood watch members trying to quell crime in their communities has shifted to that of being the ears and eyes of the authorities, alerting them to protests and possible looting in the Western Cape.

A group of 20 women, members of the Bonteheuwel Neighbourhood Watch (BNW), were so focused on preventing a taxi driver from being attacked in the early morning hours of Thursday that they lost sight of their own safety.

Luckily no shots were fired and the women were unharmed.

The focal point of neighbourhood watch members trying to quell crime within their communities has shifted to that of being the ears and eyes for the authorities, alerting them to protests and possible looting in the Western Cape.

Deborah Ruiters, spokesperson for the BNW, said that with other neighbourhood watches, community protectors wanted to prevent any public violence in the Western Cape.

"It is extremely dangerous, especially for our group consisting of only women and other neighbourhood watch members out there. We are volunteers and unarmed.

"Those we are confronting are armed with all kinds of weapons. That is when you have to make quick-thinking decisions and don't place your own life in danger."...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
Heroes Picking Up Pieces From South Africa's Week of Shame
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X