South Africa: Western Cape Neighbourhood Watch Groups On Patrol to Prevent Looting and Public Violence

The focal point of neighbourhood watch members trying to quell crime in their communities has shifted to that of being the ears and eyes of the authorities, alerting them to protests and possible looting in the Western Cape.

A group of 20 women, members of the Bonteheuwel Neighbourhood Watch (BNW), were so focused on preventing a taxi driver from being attacked in the early morning hours of Thursday that they lost sight of their own safety.

Luckily no shots were fired and the women were unharmed.

Deborah Ruiters, spokesperson for the BNW, said that with other neighbourhood watches, community protectors wanted to prevent any public violence in the Western Cape.

"It is extremely dangerous, especially for our group consisting of only women and other neighbourhood watch members out there. We are volunteers and unarmed.

"Those we are confronting are armed with all kinds of weapons. That is when you have to make quick-thinking decisions and don't place your own life in danger."...