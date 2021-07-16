South Africa: Parliament to Discuss Police Response and Role of Private Security Industry During Looting

analysis

'All registered businesses are (or ought to be) aware of the law regarding the possession and use of firearms,' says Psira, the governing body for the private security industry. This comes as videos on social media show supposed private security personnel shooting people during the looting spree that rocked South Africa.

The parliamentary oversight committee on police will meet on Friday to discuss the looting and violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. The committee chairperson, Tina Joematt-Pettersson, said the meeting would deal primarily with the police response to the ongoing violence. However, it is expected that "the role played by the private security industry as well as the South African National Defence Force will also be discussed".

Joematt-Pettersson was responding to questions posed by Daily Maverick over the role of private security firms during the unrest, which started last week following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

Videos, voice clips and images on social media show private security firms shooting at people and blockading entrances to suburbs. In one such widely circulated video, people in a van are seen shouting at people to get inside their homes, and then shooting. A security company's name is visible, but it is not...