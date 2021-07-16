South Africa: Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, a 'Divinely Inspired' Zuma Spy Thulani Dlomo

15 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

"When God delivers a message to a prophet, it is not for the prophet, it is for the people. If you keep the message to yourself, when people perish from their sins without you warning them, without you communicating what God has shared with you, there will be blood on your hands."

Thus spake Thulani Dlomo in an almost hour-long December 2020 interview with Rudi Page, founder of ONELINK, "a source for global knowledge", on the publication of Dlomo's book, The Encounter [not available at most bookstores near you, nor online unless you get it straight from the oracle].

The death toll in a week of violence, mayhem and looting in South Africa since Zuma was cauterised behind bars in Escourt has now reached more than 70. The economic cost? Who knows. The political cost? Still to be tallied in votes sometime in the future at a voting booth near you.

Dlomo was invited to punt his book on Page's show and spoke as if he were addressing multitudes from a mount.

At some point, he referred to "the many millions who will receive the message", thanks to Page's online superspreading. At the time of writing, 15 July 2021, Page's...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

