South Africa: Age of Anarchy Aftermath - Fish and Marine Creatures in Mass Die-Off After Arson Attacks On KZN Chemical Plants

15 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tony Carnie

Amid the human tragedy from violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal, the impact of arson attacks on chemical plants and warehouses has also spilled out to poison fish in local rivers and the Indian Ocean.

Thousands of fish and other marine creatures have begun washing up in a river lagoon and on beaches north of Durban after poisonous effluents poured into the sea in the aftermath of numerous land-based arson attacks.

The uMhlanga estuary turned turquoise on Thursday, leaving thousands of fish and prawns dead or gasping for breath, while crayfish, crabs and octopus were also reported to have washed up on beaches next to uMdloti.

When Daily Maverick visited the uMhlanga Lagoon late on Thursday, the river estuary was littered with dead fish, prawns and other organisms. A strong chemical stench also permeated the air.

Though the exact source of the pollution has yet to be pinpointed, sources suggest that the deliberate torching of a farm pesticide/chemicals factory near Cornubia is one of the most likely sources of the pollution.

At uMdloti Beach, further to the north, residents have posted video clips of dead...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

