South Africa: Ramaphosa Should Have Been On the Frontline Assuring That the State Was in Control

15 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Vuyolwethu Zungula

It will not be in the best interests of justice to arrest the large numbers of poor and unemployed people who were hoodwinked into joining the looting. Criminal records will condemn them to a doomed future.

It was inevitable that thousands of poor, unemployed and desperate youths would be mobilised to join the looting spree sweeping the country. The warning signs have been there for quite a while.

Close to 2,000 people have been arrested so far, with the number of deaths increasing as the crisis continues. Out of desperation, an army of unemployed youths, young girls, grannies and children joined in the looting which appears to have been orchestrated by thugs.

Should the state arrest all the hundreds of thousands of people who became party to looting? Absolutely not. It will not be in the best interests of justice to arrest in large numbers poor and unemployed people who were hoodwinked into joining the looting.

It will be an absolute travesty of justice to condemn them to having criminal records when most were forced to steal because of hunger. This will condemn them to a doomed future.

Instead, it is the state's responsibility to find the masterminds who engineered...

