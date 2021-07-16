South Africa: Is KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala the Right Man to Lead the Recovery of the Devastated Province?

analysis

As Zikalala and the rest of the country try to recover from the shock and sense of numbness at the sheer scale of wanton destruction and thuggery that has engulfed KwaZulu-Natal in the last few days, he might wonder why it had to be him in charge when things went so horribly wrong.

"Cometh the hour, cometh the man." That is how things were meant to unfold when Sihle Zikalala took the oath of office as premier of KwaZulu-Natal in 2019 and outlined a vision of prosperity and economic growth that he, as provincial chairman of the ANC, had promised in his party's election manifesto.

Five months ago he was still upbeat as he delivered his state of the province address under the theme: "Quickening the tempo of economic recovery and job creation."

He began thus: "In the face of death and devastation, KZN endures and is alive with possibility. We stand at a stark moment in history. The challenges we face and the tough decisions we make, will determine the trajectory of our province, of our country and our people."

