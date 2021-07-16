Mauritius: Covid-19 - 468 Active Cases in the Country

15 July 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

GIS: 15 July 2021- The Ministry of Health and Wellness has carried out 3 544 PCR tests yesterday. The results were obtained late in the evening.

- 2 cases were detected through ongoing Contact Tracing exercises. These patients were already in quarantine centre on Day 0 and 1.

- 1 case was registered at the COVID-19 Testing Centre of Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital.

- 1 case was detected in a quarantine centre on Day 10.

- 1 patient admitted to a treatment centre passed away yesterday. The patient was suffering from other comorbidities. The main cause of death was thus attributed to medical conditions other than the COVID-19.

1 686 people have been infected with COVID-19 since March 05 and as of yesterday afternoon, 1 196 of them, considered cured, have returned home.

To date, the country has 468 active cases of COVID-19.

