Mauritius: Metro Express - First Girder of the Curepipe Central Station Installed

press release

The installation of the first girder, which is the main horizontal structure or support beam used for the Metro Express project and over which the light rail will be fixed, was executed this morning at the Curepipe Central Station (ex Curepipe station). Twenty-four such girders will be set up before the end of September 2021. The Curepipe Central Station will be an elevated station and will be similar to the light rail station in Rose-Hill.

The Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo, and the CEO of Metro Express Ltd, Dr Das Mootanah, the contractor and other stakeholders were present on site to witness the execution of the whole installation process.

In a statement, the Minister remarked that the installation of girders, which is a complex process, represents another landmark in the realisation of the Metro Express project. The present project site, he recalled, will house the light rail station in Curepipe whereby buses will alight to pick up and drop off passengers. He expressed satisfaction with regards to the work progress achieved for the Metro Express project so far including works accomplished on the St Jean road in Quatre Bornes.

According to him, life will resume normally in that area and trades will be able to reopen and everything has been well planned. He recalled that some weeks back, the Quatre Bornes/Rose-Hill route was launched and expressed confidence that works for the project Port-Louis to Curepipe will be completed by the end of 2022.

He highlighted that the Urban Terminal of Curepipe will also be constructed on this site and a master plan has been prepared by the Deputy Prime Minister with a committee constituted for the city of Curepipe. The Metro Express project is a symbol of the modernisation process of Mauritius and will regenerate all the urban spaces of our country and is one of the major projects of our generation, he added.

For his part, Dr Mootanah qualified the Curepipe Central Station as a strategic station as it will join the Plaine Wilhems region to the South. The Station will be similar to the Rose-Hill station and will be very modern and will provide all the necessary facilities to commuters.

The contractor, Mr Gupta also present on site, elaborated on the technical aspects for the installation of the first girder at the Curepipe Central Station.