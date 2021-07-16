Mauritius: Covid-19 - Mauritius Reopens Borders and Welcomes First Commercial Flights

press release

Mauritius reopened its borders to commercial flights, today, after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first flight, from Dubai, landed at 09hrs00 at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, in Plaisance.

Following the acceleration of the vaccination campaign, the progress made towards reaching herd immunity and the aim to enable a prompt and safe restart of the Mauritius tourism industry, Mauritius is reopening its borders in two phases.

The first phase of the reopening, from today till 30 September 2021, is being done under strict sanitary protocols put in place. These are: A certificate of negative COVID-19 PCR test administered between five and seven days prior to boarding at their last point of embarkation; a valid air ticket to Mauritius and; proof of purchase of a stay package in one of any certified COVID-19 safe resorts.

As regards vaccinated guests, they will have the opportunity to enjoy a holiday at one of the certified COVID-19 safe resorts of Mauritius, relax on the beach and enjoy access to all hotel facilities. On days seven and fourteen of their stay, the guests will be required to undergo a PCR test in addition to the PCR test done on their day of arrival. If the PCR test done on the fourteenth day is negative, the tourists will be free to go and explore the island.

Unvaccinated travelers will, on the other hand, have to book a 14-day quarantine including meals and transfers in an officially designated hotel and will be required to stay in their hotel rooms the whole quarantine period. They will, as for vaccinated tourists, undergo PCR tests on their day of arrival and on the seventh and fourteenth days. If the PCR test done on the fourteenth day is negative, the tourists will be free to go and explore the island, move to a different accommodation or go home.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Tourism Authority would carry out regular monitoring at the resort hotels, as well as at the Airport to ensure that relevant sanitary protocols are being properly adhered to. The room occupancy in resort hotels and quarantine facilities would be closely monitored by the Ministry of Tourism, and the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the situation would be reviewed in due course.

The second phase of reopening will start after evaluation of the local and international situation. If the situation is suitable, all vaccinated tourists with a negative PCR test will be allowed in Mauritius without restrictions as from 1 October 2021.