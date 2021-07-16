Uganda: Ramathan Ggoobi Is the New Ministry of Finance PS, Kamya Appointed Igg

15 July 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Our Reporter

President Museveni has appointed Makerere University lecturer Dr Ramathan Ggoobi as the permananent secretary Ministry of Finance, replacing Keith Muhakanizi who has been moved to office of the Prime Minister.

In the new reshuffle announced Thursday evening by in a statement released by senior presidential secretary, Lindah Nabusayi, Mr Museveni appointed Beti Olive Namisango Kamya as the new Inspector General of Government. She replaces Justice Irene Mulyagonja who resigned from the post.

Ms Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye has been appointed as the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet while Ms Jane Barekye has replaced her as the State House Comptroller.

Diana Atwine has been retained at Ministry of Health.

See full list below;

By virtue of the Powers given to the President by Article 174 (2) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, I hereby, appoint the following as Permanent Secretaries as indicated below:

1. Head of Public Service and - Lucy Nakyobe

Secretary to Cabinet

2. Deputy Head of Public Service - Deborah Katuramu

And Secretary to Cabinet

3. State House Comptroller - Jane Barekye

4. Principal Private Secretary to - Dr. Kenneth Omona

to the President

5. Principal Private Secretary to - Alex Kakooza

H.E. the Vice President

6. Office of the Prime Minister - Keith Muhakanizi

7. Office of the President - Yunus Kakande

8. Ministry of Agriculture, Animal - David Kyomukama

Industry and Fisheries Kasura (Maj. Gen.)

9. Ministry of Defence and - Rosette Byengoma

Veteran Affairs

10. Ministry of Education and - Kate Lamaro

Sports

11. Ministry of Energy and - Batebe Irene

Mineral Development

12. Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Vincent Bagiire

13. Ministry of Finance, Planning - Dr. Ramathan Ngobi

And Economic Development

14. Ministry of Gender, Labour and - Aggrey Kibenge

Social Development

15. Ministry of Health - Dr. Diana Atwiine

16. Ministry of Internal Affairs - Joseph Musanyufu (Lt. Gen)

17. Ministry of Information, Communication, Technology - Dr. Amina Zawedde

National Guidance

18. Ministry of Justice and - Robert Kasande

Constitutional Affairs

19. Ministry of Lands, Housing - Dorcas Okalany

and Urban Development

20. Ministry of Local Government - Benjamin Kumumanya

21 Ministry of Trade, Industry and- Geraldine Ssali

Cooperatives

22. Ministry of Public Service - Catherine Bitarakwaate

23. Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife - Doreen Katusiime

and Antiquities

24. Ministry of Water and - Alfred Okidi

Environment

25. Ministry of Works and - Bageya Waiswa

Transport

26. Secretary to the Judiciary - Pius Bigirimana

27. Health Service Commission - Mary T. Wenene

28. Public Service Commission - Dr. Godfrey Mbabazi

29. Judicial Service Commission - Dr. Nassali Lukwago

30. Ministry of Science, Technology

And innovation - Abolished and retired

31. Ministry of East African

Community Affairs - Edith Mwanje

32. Ethics and Integrity - Alex O. Okello

33. Clerk to Parliament - Hon. Adolf Mwesige

34 Inspectorate of Government - Kafeero Rose

35 Education Service Commission - Dr. Asuman Lukwago

Yoweri K. Museveni

P R E S I D E N T

15th July, 2021

