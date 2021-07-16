Uganda: Ramathan Ggoobi Is the New Ministry of Finance PS, Kamya Appointed Igg

President Museveni has appointed Makerere University lecturer Dr Ramathan Ggoobi as the permananent secretary Ministry of Finance, replacing Keith Muhakanizi who has been moved to office of the Prime Minister.
In the new reshuffle announced Thursday evening by in a statement released by senior presidential secretary, Lindah Nabusayi, Mr Museveni appointed Beti Olive Namisango Kamya as the new Inspector General of Government. She replaces Justice Irene Mulyagonja who resigned from the post.
Ms Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye has been appointed as the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet while Ms Jane Barekye has replaced her as the State House Comptroller.
Diana Atwine has been retained at Ministry of Health.
See full list below;
By virtue of the Powers given to the President by Article 174 (2) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, I hereby, appoint the following as Permanent Secretaries as indicated below:
1. Head of Public Service and - Lucy Nakyobe
Secretary to Cabinet
2. Deputy Head of Public Service - Deborah Katuramu
And Secretary to Cabinet
3. State House Comptroller - Jane Barekye
4. Principal Private Secretary to - Dr. Kenneth Omona
to the President
5. Principal Private Secretary to - Alex Kakooza
H.E. the Vice President
6. Office of the Prime Minister - Keith Muhakanizi
7. Office of the President - Yunus Kakande
8. Ministry of Agriculture, Animal - David Kyomukama
Industry and Fisheries Kasura (Maj. Gen.)
9. Ministry of Defence and - Rosette Byengoma
Veteran Affairs
10. Ministry of Education and - Kate Lamaro
Sports
11. Ministry of Energy and - Batebe Irene
Mineral Development
12. Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Vincent Bagiire
13. Ministry of Finance, Planning - Dr. Ramathan Ngobi
And Economic Development
14. Ministry of Gender, Labour and - Aggrey Kibenge
Social Development
15. Ministry of Health - Dr. Diana Atwiine
16. Ministry of Internal Affairs - Joseph Musanyufu (Lt. Gen)
17. Ministry of Information, Communication, Technology - Dr. Amina Zawedde
National Guidance
18. Ministry of Justice and - Robert Kasande
Constitutional Affairs
19. Ministry of Lands, Housing - Dorcas Okalany
and Urban Development
20. Ministry of Local Government - Benjamin Kumumanya
21 Ministry of Trade, Industry and- Geraldine Ssali
Cooperatives
22. Ministry of Public Service - Catherine Bitarakwaate
23. Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife - Doreen Katusiime
and Antiquities
24. Ministry of Water and - Alfred Okidi
Environment
25. Ministry of Works and - Bageya Waiswa
Transport
26. Secretary to the Judiciary - Pius Bigirimana
27. Health Service Commission - Mary T. Wenene
28. Public Service Commission - Dr. Godfrey Mbabazi
29. Judicial Service Commission - Dr. Nassali Lukwago
30. Ministry of Science, Technology
And innovation - Abolished and retired
31. Ministry of East African
Community Affairs - Edith Mwanje
32. Ethics and Integrity - Alex O. Okello
33. Clerk to Parliament - Hon. Adolf Mwesige
34 Inspectorate of Government - Kafeero Rose
35 Education Service Commission - Dr. Asuman Lukwago
Yoweri K. Museveni
P R E S I D E N T
15th July, 2021