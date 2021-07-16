Malawi: PAC to Meet Chakwera

15 July 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC) says it has booked an appointment to meet President Lazarus Chakwera at the State House to discuss with him a number of issues that are not pleasing Malawians during his reign.

PAC Spokesperson, Bishop Clifford Matonga, said corruption which was rampant in the country was worrisome in addition to public appointments based on relationships, tribal lines and friendship.

Matonga confirmed that State House has accepted to host PAC as they engage the president.

"We will meet the President to discuss issues regarding the country's economy, corruption, ministers that have overstayed and of late, the way the President is appointing public officers. Malawians are complaining that relatives to the President are monopolizing top public positions," explained Matonga.

Meanwhile, political analyst Wonderful Mkuche, has asked PAC to tell the President to be decisive when handling issues of national interest.

"We expect PAC to be open to the President and tell him where things are not going on well," said Mkuche.

Recently, Chakwera said he would not sign the Labour Relations Bill that was passed by Parliament into law saying he did not know that there were no thorough consultations for the bill, a thing that political commentators have trashed, citing Chakwera's indecisiveness.

"That cannot be taken seriously. Bills are scrutinised by the President and cabinet before taking them to Parliament. He is saying that because he has seen that Malawians are bitter with that piece of law. He is simply being hypocritical," observed one political commentator.

