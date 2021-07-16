Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz Releases New Single Featuring South African Rapper Focalistic

Tanzania's Sensational recording artist Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack, better known as Diamond Platnumz has released new hit single titled 'Iyo' featuring South African rapper Focalistic, Ntosh Gazi and musical group Mapara A Jazz.

'Iyo' is a light-hearted and dance track that is sure to brighten up any bleak atmosphere. It is Diamond's second release for the year. He kicked off the year with a top charting single 'Kamata', which fans around the world has so far adored.

Describing the song, Kim Kayndo, Head of Digital Department at the artiste's record label WCB Wasafi, revealed the meaning of the title "Iyo", a popular swahili word which translate to 'That' and a combination of other local Tanzania's words like 'magodoro, tumeweka maji' .

The song generally reflects on party life, fun and winding up at night. It's also a resonance of hope which tends to convene a message that you live now, enjoy the moment and trust that tomorrow will be better"

Diamond's successful career has seen him collaborate with notable singers around the world. More impressive is his effort to build from his African root.

Talking about his collaboration, the 'Kamata crooner' added, "I Believe in unity and peace, and music is one of of the biggest thing that connects different countries and bring people with different culture together! That's why i decided to join with my brother's in South Africa to motivate people to keep the unity and peace".

A director at Prime Music Partners, one of the major distributors of the music also added, "When I got an update about the new song, I was really excited. Diamond has blessed us with really nice musics over the years so definitely am sure this collaboration will be another hit".

The WCB record owner, on Wednesday 14th July, took to his official social media handles to unveil his brand new car, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan 2021 valued at about USD650k. He is no doubt, one of the most richest artistes in Africa and this further confirms it.

The artist was recently spotted in a studio with American record producer

Swizz Beats and A-list rappers Wiz Khalifa, Bustarymes, Snoop Dogg amongst others.

Indeed, 2021 looks almost like a great year for him and he will be hoping that the new song excites his fans and new range of audiences around the world.