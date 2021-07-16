Tanzania: President Samia Heading to Burundi On Two-Day State Visit

15 July 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bethsheba Wambura

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan will on July 16, 2021 travel to Burundi for a two-day State visit, Sate House Directorate has announced.

According to the statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, the trip is a response to an invitation from Burundi's President Evarist Ndayishimiye.

During her stay in Burundi, President Samia will havetalks with her host, President Ndayishimiye.

"The President will witness the signing of agreements document and then she will speak to the media," read part of the statement.

However the statement further stated that President Samia will address a business forum between businessmen from Tanzania and Burundi to discuss various issues especially investment opportunities in the two countries.

Read the original article on Citizen.

