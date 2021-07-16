Tanzania: Rose Manfere Will Represent Tanzania At Miss World, Orders Basata

Dar es Salaam — The National Arts Council (Basata) has ordered that Miss Tanzania Rose Manfere should represent the country at Miss World, therefore nullifying the decision to send the second runners-up for the contes. Basata has also ordered that Rose's should be sent to the organizers of the world beauty pageant that will take place in Puerto Rico.

The statement was issued today on Tuesday July 15, 2021 by the Acting Executive Secretary of the Council, Matiko Mniko.

The move comes after Rose went to Basata's offices earlier today seeking to know her fate following Miss Tanzania's decision to strip her of the right to represent the country at Miss World contest. Yesterday the rumors started to spread on social media that Rose was not going to Miss world but also she was stripped of her crown as Miss Tanzania.

Miss Tanzania Organizing Committee yesterday announced that first runner-up, Julianna Rugumisa will instead represent the country at the World's beauty pageant in December.

In an interview with The Citizen's sister newspaper Mwananchi Miss Tanzania organizers through their representative Azama Masango, said that there are mistakes that Rose made which are against the contract and therefore lacking qualifications to represent the country at Miss World but she will remain with her crown as Miss Tanzania until her term expires.

"Rose is still a miss Tanzania she will remain with her crown, there are mistakes she made but the committee's decision has seen that she should not be Tanzania's representative at Miss World this year,"