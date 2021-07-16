Tanzania: Former Police Officer Arraigned in Dar Court Over Drug Trafficking

15 July 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Former Police officer, Corporal Deodatus Massare (37) has been arraigned at Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court facing a charge of trafficking 1.04kg of heroin.

Massare, a resident of Bunju Moga, Kinondoni District, was arraigned in court today on June 15, 2021 on a case of economic sabotage number 57/2021.

The charges were read by State Attoreny, Sylvia Mitanto before Senior Resident Magistrate Joseph Luambano.

Earlier, before the indictment was read out, Judge Luambano, said the defendant was not required to answer anything because the court has no jurisdiction to hear cases of economic sabotage except with special permission.

Reading the indictment, counsel Mitanto, claimed that the accused is alleged to have committed the offense, on June 19, 2021 in Bunju Beach area in Kinondoni District.

On the day of the incident, the accused is accused of smuggling heroin weighing one kilogram (1.02kg) illegally.

After the indictment was read, the prosecution claimed that the investigation of the case was not completed and therefore asked for another date for mention.

Judge Luambano after hearing the information, adjourned the case until July 29, 2021 when it will come for mention.

Defendant was remanded in custody because the case against them is doesn't have a bail according to the law.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
Heroes Picking Up Pieces From South Africa's Week of Shame
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X