Namibia: Record 150 New Covid-19 Deaths Announced

NAMIBIA announced a record new 150 deaths yesterday.

Of the 150 deaths reported, 12 people died in the last 24 hours, 93 between 1 and 11 July, and 45 died in June.

Forty-four of the people died at home as the country battles the third Covid-19 wave driven by the Delta variant.

This was yesterday announced by minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula.

The country's cumulative Covid-19 death toll now stands at 2 240.

"This is the highest number of deaths announced in a single day," Shangula said.

Gobabis recorded the highest number with 34 deaths in total, followed by Oshakati with 33, Windhoek with 17 and Grootfontein with 11.

"Some 44 home deaths were recorded as well as one maternal death. The majority of home deaths, 31 out of 34, happened at Gobabis, four at Windhoek, three at Katima Mulilo, two at Rundu, another two at Engela, and one each at Okakarara and Opuwo," he said.

Of those who died, 129 have not been vaccinated, one has received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and the ministry could not establish the vaccination status of the remaining 20.

In addition, 730 new infections were reported from 1 941 results in the last 24 hours, which represents a 38% positivity ratio.

Namibia's cumulative confirmed Covid-19 cases currently stand at 108 785, with 26 113 active cases.