Southern Africa: New Climate Change Project for Southern Africa

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) has received €8 million (approximately N$139 million) in funding for the implementation of a project to mitigate the effects of climate change.

The project, which will run over two years, was announced by Sibongile Mavimbela, the senior programme officer for environment and climate change at the Gaborone-based SADC secretariat.

She made the announcement at the eighth congress of the Southern African Regional Universities Association (Sarua), which was held virtually last month.

Sarua aims to promote the general reviltalisation of higher education in southern Africa to enable the sector to effectively respond to regional development challenges.

The funding comes from the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) and the European Union Partnership Programme -11th European Development Fund.

"The overall objective of the project is to increase the capabilities of SADC member states to adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change," Mavimbela said at the event.

The project will also support the achievement of the Regional Indicative Development Plan, Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

This would promote the voice of SADC member states in international climate change negotiations.

The southern African region experiences climate extremes and natural hazards, which cause significant loss of life as well as poverty in the region.

Mavimbela said there is a need for building regional capacity to help member states develop their critical capacity by increasing their resilience to climate change.

She said the project would enable SADC member states to undertake regional national adaption and mitigation actions in response to climate change.

Other objectives include the sharing of knowledge and experiences with other OACPS regional organisations and to support research institutions in developing innovation solutions to the challenges of climate change.

"Building local capacity and knowledge, and creating a sense of ownership among project participants will be one of the main pillars for assuring the long-term sustainability of the action beyond the EU's support," Mavimbela said.

Sarua, of which the University of Namibia (Unam) is a member, would support capacity development for academic staff at SADC universities to implement the funded programmes.

Unam would also continue revising curriculum material in the climate change programme to ensure it is responsive to regional needs, and would establish transdisciplinary climate change research clusters.

Sarua would be expected to develop a climate change policy to better inform and influence regional climate change policy through the provision of relevant policy advice, as well as capacity development and institutional leadership.