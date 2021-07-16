Egypt: Sisi Reassures Egyptians On Water Amid Ethiopian Dam Dispute

16 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Thursday reassured the Egyptians on the water issue, as Egypt is pushing for reaching an agreement with Ethiopia on its renaissance dam to guarantee that its water supply will not be harmed.

"We should never worry ... live your life," Sisi told Egyptians at a conference on the Decent Life initiative, a national project to develop Egypt's countryside.

Sisi sent a message to the brothers in Sudan and Ethiopia, calling for reaching a legally binding agreement on the dam so that "we live in prosperity and peace."

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Heroes Picking Up Pieces From South Africa's Week of Shame
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
The Fatal Flaw in Uganda's Covid-19 Emergency Relief Plan

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X