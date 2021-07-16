Egypt: Sisi Reassures Egyptians On Water Amid Ethiopian Dam Dispute

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Thursday reassured the Egyptians on the water issue, as Egypt is pushing for reaching an agreement with Ethiopia on its renaissance dam to guarantee that its water supply will not be harmed.

"We should never worry ... live your life," Sisi told Egyptians at a conference on the Decent Life initiative, a national project to develop Egypt's countryside.

Sisi sent a message to the brothers in Sudan and Ethiopia, calling for reaching a legally binding agreement on the dam so that "we live in prosperity and peace."

MENA