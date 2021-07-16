Nigeria: Army Provost Marshal Killed By Bandits Along Lokoja-Abuja Highway

16 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja — Major General Hussaini Ahmed, former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army, during the tenure of Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai was on Thursday assassinated by suspected Bandits/kidnappers along the Lokoja-Abuja highway.

The General was said to be coming from Okene with his in-law when they were attacked by the gunmen who also kidnapped his in law.

The gunmen were said to have suddenly sprung out from the bush and opened fire on his vehicle.

General Hussaini who is presently posted to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja did not travel with escorts.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, confirmed the demise in a statement last night titled, "Former Army Provost Marshal Passes On".

He said, "With a heavy heart, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, Officers and Soldiers of the Nigerian Army regret to announce the passing on of Maj Gen Hassan Ahmed, a former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army.

"The sad incident occurred when the senior officer's vehicle was attacked by gunmen while transiting along Lokoja-Abuja road on Thursday 15 July 2021.

"A delegation from the Army Headquarters led by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army) Maj Gen Anthony Omozoje has visited the widow and other members of the bereaved family.

"Members of the Nigerian Army Officers' Wives Association (NAOWA) led by the Deputy National President, Mrs Stella Omozoje have also visited the family to condole with them.

"The remains of the deceased senior officer will be accorded a befitting burial at the Lungi Barracks Cemetery on Friday 16 July 2021 by 10. 00 am".

