Nigeria: Fight Against Secession - President Buhari Promises Nigeria's Support

15 July 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

He made the pledge on July 13, 2021 during an audience with President Paul Biya's special envoy.

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has pledged Nigeria's support to Cameroon in the fight against secession to ensure that the country remains indivisible. He made the promise on July 13, 2021 while receiving President Paul Biya's special envoy, Felix Mbayu who is the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Commonwealth.

Femi Adesina, President Buhari's Spokesperson in a statement cited the President as saying that Nigeria and Cameroon share historical ties and a common border which makes it imperative for the two countries to look out for each other's well-being. "You will have problems if your neighbours are not cultivated. And our relationship with Cameroon had been very clear since when I was serving in the military. The country offered us the needed support during our civil war," President Buhari is quoted as having said. He acknowledged the agitation of separatist fighters in Cameroon and reportedly declared that it was in the interest of Nigeria to ensure that Cameroon is stable. "And we will be steadfast in our support for you," he is quoted to have assured President Biya's envoy.

