Cameroon-Nigeria - High Commissioner Presents Accreditation Papers

The newly designated High Commissioner of Nigeria to Cameroon, Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin has presented the advance copies of his accreditation documents to the Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella. This was during an audience the Minister granted the Nigerian High Commissioner on July 13, 2021at the Ministry of External Relations.

Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin is a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Nigerian Army and was born on December 2, 1961. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree with honours in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University. General Olonisakin enrolled at the Nigerian Military School, Zaria in 1973 and later joined the Nigerian Defence Academy as a member of the 25th Regular Combatant Course. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant into the Nigerian Army Signal Corps in 1981. Olonisakin was promoted to General in August 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari upon his confirmation as Chief of Defence Staff. Prior to his appointment as Chief of Defence Staff, he was Commander of the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), a research-oriented formation in the Nigerian Army from September 2013 to July 2015, and the Nigerian Army Corps of Signals (January 2013-September 2013).

High Commissioner Olonisakin will thus throughout his diplomatic stay in Cameroon contribute in strengthening bilateral relations between the two brotherly and neighbouring countries. With his military knowledge, the High Commissioner will exchange security intelligence mechanisms with Cameroonian officials in the fight against Boko Haram insurgencies and combating cross-border insecurity.

Cameroon and Nigeria cooperate in several spheres such as education, environmental protection, aviation, culture, consular services, science and health. Exportation and importation takes place smoothly between both countries. The two neighbouring countries are members of the African Union, the Commonwealth and the United Nations, and share pan-African values.