Ethiopia: Abiy Vows to 'Repel Enemy' as Tigray Forces Advance Toward Amhara Region

15 July 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

After Tigrayan forces recaptured major cities in Southern Tigray and made advances toward Amhara region, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday vowed to repel these fresh offensives.

"The government will do whatever is necessary to defend these attacks being carried out by our internal and external enemies," he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

pic.twitter.com/NaPFlG0E0e

- Abiy Ahmed Ali 🇪🇹 (@AbiyAhmedAli) July 14, 2021

However, it is not clear which external enemies he was referring to though Egypt and Sudan are currently being seen as potential threats to security over their opposition to Ethiopia's controversial mega-dam.

Some Ethiopian officials have also accused the United States of backing TPLF.

PM Abiy issued the statement a day after the Tigray Defense forces (TDF) took control of Korem and Alamata cities, as well as the entire Raya zone in Southern Tigray which borders Amhara region.

Abiy said Tigrayan forces have increasingly proved to be an existential threat to the country.

"The Ethiopian government remained committed to peace even if it came at a cost, but these latest attacks will not go unanswered," he said.

Tigrayan forces regained Alamata, the biggest city in the disputed territory of South Tigray, without any stiff resistance and after a large Amhara militia unit withdrew from the area.

The two cities were under the control of Amhara special and militia forces.

TDF is further advancing toward the Amhara region to retake disputed towns such as Wolkait Tegede and Setit Humera.

Pressure is mounting on the federal government from the Amhara regional government and political parties calling on the government to take action.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Heroes Picking Up Pieces From South Africa's Week of Shame
Who Is Taking a Shine to Zimbabwe's Disappearing Diamonds?
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
The Fatal Flaw in Uganda's Covid-19 Emergency Relief Plan

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X