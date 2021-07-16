Nigeria: Bandits Kill 2 Soldiers, Abduct Health Worker in Sokoto

16 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Babangida Mafara

The two soldiers were killed while trying to repel the bandits' attack in a community.

Bandits have killed two Nigerian soldiers, wounded several others and abducted many people in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/nwest/412083-sokoto-state-assembly-screens-confirms-two-nominees-as-commissioners.html">Sokoto State.</a>

The attack took place at about 2 p.m. on Thursday in Unguwar Lalle, a few kilometres from Sabon Birni town.

A resident of the area, Lawal Gobir, who spoke with Premium Times through phone, said the two soldiers were killed while trying to repel the bandits' attack.

"When a reinforcement was sent, they (bandits) attacked the soldiers and wounded seven of them. They also burnt down two Hilux vans belonging to the <a target="_blank" href="https://army.mil.ng/">Nigerian Army</a>."

Mr Gobir, who said he heard sporadic gunshots during the attack, said some of the bandits were also killed "but they took away all their corpses while leaving."

Another source, Musa Gobir, said they were yet to know the actual number of people kidnapped. "But I know that Garba Zolo, a medical worker, was among those abducted."

He said the bandits stormed a primary healthcare centre in the village and took away Mr Zolo and two persons. The remaining healthcare centre staff were lucky to have escaped."

He, however, said the gunmen were yet to make contact with the families of Mr Zolo.

