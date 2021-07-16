Zimbabwe: Mohadi Rallies Mash East Leadership

Mash East Correspondent

ZANU PF Vice President and Second Secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi has challenged the Mashonaland East provincial executive to engage in sustainable projects which will contribute to the attainment of Vision 2030.

Speaking during his interface with the provincial leadership at the provincial party headquarters in Marondera yesterday, Cde Mohadi urged the leadership to involve everyone in their programs to transform their livelihoods.

"A leader without vision is not a leader. Our President His Excellency ED Mnangagwa came up with Vision 2030, so we need to engage in programs which will allow us to attain an upper middle income upper status by 2030," he said.

"To achieve this vision, let's not leave anyone behind until we achieve what we want. "His Excellency wants us to engage in programmes that improve the generality of our people." VP Mohadi also said he was excited that the expectations to grow the Zanu PF party was taking shape, adding that even the party's critics are beginning to bear witness to the milestones being achieved under the leadership of President Mnangagwa. "No doubt, we have now breached some of the most difficult hurdles our economy was facing," he said. Cde Mohadi also said Zanu PF has set itself a target of five million voters by 2023, and there was need for everyone "to work to achieve this target". "That means extra work for us at the grassroots. It is this leadership which we expect to strategise and land a resounding victory for our party," he said. The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Aplonia Munzverengwi, acting Provincial Chairperson Cde Michael Madanha, acting Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tendai Chirau, Provincial Political Commissariat Cde Herbert Shumbamhini and District Coordinating Committee chairpersons.