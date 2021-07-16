Zimbabwe: Muskwe Ends 14-Year Foxes Stay

IT must have been an emotional departure for Zimbabwe international, Admiral Muskwe, who left English Premiership side Leicester City yesterday, after a 14-year stint.

The club announced the 22-year old has joined Sky Bet Championship side, Luton Town, in a permanent deal.

Muskwe arrives at Luton Town at a time fellow Zimbabwean, Brendan Galloway, has just been released after an unsuccessful two-year stint,with the Hatters.

Galloway is now strongly linked with League One side, Plymouth Argyle.

But, for Muskwe, a new chapter is set to unfold after having spent most of his time as a professional at the Foxes.

He has been in the club's development structures since the age of nine.

The forward was one of the leading players, in the Foxes Under-23 side, in the Premier League 2.

He also gained senior football experience on loan with Swindon Town and Wycombe Wanderers.

"The 22-year-old Zimbabwe international joins the Hatters for an undisclosed fee after previously impressing in the second-tier during a loan spell with Wycombe Wanderers last term," said a statement from Leicester City.

"Muskwe, who came through the ranks of Leicester City's Academy, scored three times in 15 appearances for Wycombe, following his arrival on loan in January 2021, and also helped Swindon Town earn promotion to the League One, in a 2019/20 loan spell.

"The striker joined the Club's Academy, at the age of nine, and has represented the Foxes at Under-18s and Under-23s levels, as well as in the Hong Kong Soccer Sevens tournament.

"The football club would like thank Admiral for his contribution and wish him every success in his future career."

Muskwe was named the club's Academy Player of the Season in May 2016.

He was capped by England at Under-16 and Under-17 levels, playing for the latter, when he was just 15.

He scored two goals in four appearances for the Three Lions at the Under-17 Nordic Tournament in 2014.

Muskwe made his debut for the Leicester Under-23s in the Checkatrade Trophy, against Sheffield United as an 18-year-old, in August 2016.

He then went out on loan to Swindon Town, in League Two, later that campaign.

He made five substitute appearances before heading back to the Foxes.

He scored 23 times, in 71 Premier League 2 appearances, including six goals in eight outings, for City's Under-23 side last term, prior to joining Wycombe.

The forward netted three more times in the Checkatrade Trophy last term, taking his tally to six goals, in 13 appearances.

This earned him a temporary move to Wycombe Wanderers in January.

He played 17 games for the Chairboys and scored three goals.

Luton manager Nathan Jones was impressed by the Zimbabwean, when they played the Chairboys and won 3-1, in the second half, of the Championship.

Muskwe, who was born in Harare, has since opted to represent his home country, despite featuring for England, at youth levels.

He made his senior international debut in November 2017, appearing as a second-half substitute for Zimbabwe, in a 0-1 friendly defeat, to Lesotho.

Muskwe now becomes Luton's eighth signing of the summer.

The club have already brought in Fred Onyedinma, Reece Burke, Allan Campbell, Cameron Jerome, Henri Lansbury, Amari'i Bell and Carlos Mendes Gomes.

"We are delighted to have signed another player who has been a target for a while," Luton manager Jones said.

"We saw what a threat Ade can be when we came up against him at Wycombe last season.

"He's gained valuable experience of the Championship from his time there.

"Coming from a wonderful club like Leicester, he has great pedigree and his arrival adds quality right across the front three as he can play numerous roles.

"Having beaten a number of other teams to his signature, we can't wait to get working with him."

Galloway is closer to finding a new home at Plymouth Argyle.

The 25-year-old former Everton defender, whose career has been affected by injuries, has been training with the Pilgrims, since the start of pre-season, last month.

Argyle have played two warm-up matches, ahead of the 2021/22 League One campaign.

Galloway started in both of them, including the 7-0 win away to Western League Premier Division club Saltash United, on Wednesday night.

The other game was the Pilgrims' 5-1 victory over Plymouth Parkway on July 3.

Argyle manager, Ryan Lowe, confirmed his interest in Galloway, to the Plymouth Live.

"He has been fantastic, he has got on with his business. We have spoken to Brendan and we will, hopefully, look to do something with him in the next few days," said Rowe.

"He has come here and worked his socks off. It's only right that we reward it.

"So, we are in discussions with Bren now, and we will continue that over the next few days.

"He has loved it here, he has loved his time with us. He has never missed a day's training.

"His attitude is different class, from where he has been and how he has had to drop back down the levels.

"I can't complain, he has been fantastic. We will, hopefully, have some good news over the next few days, with him."

Galloway played 16 times, for Everton, in the Premier League and also featured for England Under-21s, under Gareth Southgate, from 2015 to 2017.