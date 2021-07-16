Malawi: ACB Revives Its 113 Toll Free Line

16 July 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

In its desperate attempts to end corruption and bribery in the country, Malawi's graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), has revived its toll free line to enable Malawians file complaints against corrupt public officers anonymously.

ACB Principal Public Relations Officer Egritta Ndala confirmed the development in a statement the Bureau released on Tuesday, saying the line is accessible to both TNM and Airtel subscribers.

"ACB is glad to inform members of the public that its toll free line is now operational. The toll-free line remains 113 and ACB would like to encourage all Malawians to use the Toll-free line to report corruption related issues," said Ndala.

But Ndala has advised the public to desist from using the toll free line for other purposes other than reporting corruption allegations.

