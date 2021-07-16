Malawi: Local Company to Start Producing Powdered Milk in August

16 July 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Dairy farmers from within and outside Blantyre will no longer travel long distances with bottles of fresh milk in search of customers following a decision by a group of local businesspersons to open a powdered milk producing company.

The company, located at Mpemba in the outskirts of Malawi's commercial city, expects to buy fresh milk from over 5000 dairy local farmers and create employment opportunities for 200 people.

The opening of the company, Mach Milk Company, will also provide Malawians a rare opportunity to contribute towards the development of their country through buying and consuming locally produced products.

On Tuesday, the Minister of Industry Roy Kachale Banda visited the site to appreciate the progress the company is making in preparation for the full operation of the company is August this year.

Kachale Banda assured the company of the government's commitment to creating a conducive environment for the thriving of the private sector.

"I am particularly encouraged by the opening of this company because it is in line with the vision of the Tonse Alliance government to create more job opportunities our youths. As such, the government is committed to supporting the creation of both large and small and medium enterprises in our collective pursuit for a sustainable social and economic development of our country," said the minister.

Mach Milk Company Director Madalitso Phiri said they decided to venture into this business to complement efforts by the government to address the challenges dairy farmers are facing to access sustainable markets for their milk.

"Malawi does not have a company that produce milk powder from fresh milk. So I thought of bringing a solution to these problems," said Phiri.

He said the company expect to produce 144, 000 kilogrammes of milk powder annually.

