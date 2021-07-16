Malawi: Umodzi Donates Uniforms to Likulu Primary School

Quality education in Malawi could only be achieved if schoolchildren were provided with adequate learning materials, school uniforms and a better learning environment.

Shy Ali, Project Manager for Umodzi Youth Organization made these remarks on Thursday at Likulu Primary School when donating uniforms to 20 needy pupils (10 girls and 10 boys).

"We believe that the future of this country depends on our support for children's better education.

"That's why we are here today to donate school uniforms to the needy children whose parents cannot afford to provide them," Ali explained.

He observed that most pupils who attend classes without uniforms often feel unequal to the their fellow learners therefore this could result in lack of self-esteem and enthusiasm.

Concurring with Ali, Likulu Primary School head teacher Senzeni Zaipazatha, expressed her gratitude to the organization for its continued support to the school.

"I am grateful for the support rendered to the school since last year.

"The school uniforms will go a long way in motivating the school children who were often feeling alienated from the rest of the learners.

Even their parents will feel encouraged to send them to this school as they feel being supported," she said.

She, however, said they are requesting Umodzi and its donor partners to assist them with at least one school block because almost 55% of our learners here attend classes under the tree shades.

"It becomes extremely difficult when it's raining. Nevertheless, we are very thankful to this donation," she explained.

One of the beneficiaries , a standard 5 student, Shakira Mafule, said she was very excited to have received the school uniform because she never thought she would be able to wear school uniform someday like her other fellow students.

She said: "I am very happy today. I didn't know I could have a school uniform as I have never had any since the first day I started school ."

Umodzi has since started implementing the project called "Promoting Her Education" last year, donated four sewing machines and materials for production of reusable sanitary pads for girl's menstrual hygiene, and further constructed 6 girls' washrooms at the Likulu Primary School.

The two year project is being funded by the United Kingdom based institution called Think Malawi.