Malawi: Old Mutual Partners Care Malawi in K108m Project to Uplift Education Sector

Old Mutual Foundation Blantyre and Care Malawi on Wednesday signed a K108 million Memorandum of Understanding for three-years which will see the two partnering in various projects benefiting the education sector with Mkanda Primary School in Mchinji being the first targeted beneficiary.

The signing ceremony took place at Old Mutual Head Offices in Blantyre.

According to Chairman of Old Mutual, Blantyre Foundation, Tawonga Manda,

said, through this partnership the Foundation will, in three years, support construction of furnished classroom blocks in selected rural Primary schools to the tune of MK108 million.

"In the initial year of 2021, the project will commence with construction of two furnished classrooms and an administration office to the tune of MK36 million at Mkanda Primary School in Mchinji, "said Manda.

He said, in consultation with Mchinji District Council (Education Office), Mkanda Primary School was selected, through the guidance of their partner, Care Malawi as the first beneficiary of this donation.

He said they take every opportunity to demonstrate their ethos "a certain friend in uncertain times" and that this partnership clearly demonstrates this philosophy.

Manda said, Malawi continues to grapple with serious classroom shortages, especially at primary school level, which, leads to very high pupil-classroom ratios and open-air classes which compromises the quality of learning in schools.

Manda said, whilst many other organizations and stakeholders are making their contribution towards improving the education infrastructure challenges, gaps still exist.

"As Old Mutual Foundation Trust, education development is one of our core focus areas. In order to align with the Malawi Education Strategy under the MGDS of improving and expanding infrastructure, the Foundation is thrilled to be partnering with CARE Malawi today," he said.

Manda said, Old Mutual Foundation Trust believes that through this support, they will contribute towards improved access to and quality of basic education in rural communities.

The Country Director OF CARE Malawi, Amos Zaindi said the MOU is an example of one memorable intervention aimed at giving back to the communities through a partnership.

Zaindi said, Mkanda Primary school was established in 1935 and has an enrollment of 2,703 pupils, 30 teachers with a pupil to teacher ratio of 90 to 1.

"The school has only 6 school blocks comprising 15 classrooms with most of the blocks in poor condition.

"And because of the high enrollment and inadequate classrooms to absorb all the pupils, almost 36 classes are conducted under the trees hence the need for additional classrooms," he said.