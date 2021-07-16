Zimbabwe: Biti Set to Lose Parly Car

Parliament has approached the High Court to repossess top-of-the-range vehicles it issued to six former People's Democratic Party (PDP) MPs following their recall and expulsion from Parliament in March this year.

The six are set to lose the vehicles are Tendai Biti of Harare East, Willias Madzimure - Kambuzuma, Settlement Chikwinya - Mbizo, Kucaca Phulu -Nkulumane, Sichelesile Mahlangu - Pumula, and Regai Tsunga - Mutasa South.

Biti is now the MDC Alliance Vice President.

The targeted vehicles include Toyota Fortuners and Toyota Land Cruisers acquired by the MPs for US$50 000 from a parliamentary loan scheme.

The Parliament is seeking a High Court order that the vehicles be returned to the Legislative Assembly within 48 hours of the judgment being passed.

"On or about July 24, 2019, the plaintiff and the defendant entered into a vehicle loan facility agreement in terms of which the plaintiff lent and advanced to the defendant a sum of US$50 000 for the purchase of a motor vehicle," wrote lawyers representing Parliament.

"The disbursement of the loan would be made directly by the plaintiff to the seller or dealer of the vehicle. The motor vehicle would be used solely for Parliament business."

The Parliament contends that the defendants pledged ownership as security of the loan.

However, they ceased to be lawmakers on March 17 this year following their recalls.

The parties had agreed the vehicle-loan agreement would be terminated if the defendants ceased to be legislators before the expiry of their term, and Parliament would be entitled to claim ownership or full payment for the vehicle.

The current Parliament's term is expected to end in July 2023.

At the time of termination of the agreement, Parliament says in its court application, that none of the affected MPs had made efforts to repay their loans.

The matter is yet to be heard.

Earlier this year the Parliament also dragged 19 former MDC-T legislators to court demanding they return vehicles also worth US$50 000 each.

The MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora recalled them on the basis they were no longer party members after openly showing their allegiance to MDC Alliance president, Nelson Chamisa.

They were sued together with Zanu PF's Killer Zivhu, who was expelled by the ruling party and recalled from his Chivi South constituency.

Zivhu received a Toyota Fortuner from parliament.

The former MDC Alliance MPs and Senators affected are; facing withdrawal of vehicles are Chalton Hwende, the former MP for Kuwadzana East, Eric Murai - Highfield East, Wellington Chikombo - Glen Norah, Ethenrige Kureva - Epworth, Dorcas Sibanda - proportional representation (PR) Bulawayo, Caston Mateu - Marondera Central - Lynette Karenyi-Kore, PR Manicaland, Concelia Chinanzvavana - PR Mashonaland West; Susan Matsunga - Mufakose; Prince Dubeko Sibanda - Binga North, Vunganayi Tarusenga - St Mary's, Amos Chibaya - Mkoba, Happymore Chidziva - Highfield West, Virginia Muradzikwa - PR Harare, and Senators Meliwe Puthi; Nomathemba Ndlovu, Bacili Magaya, Annah Muyambo; Sinampande Herbert Madolo, and Tapfumanei Unganai.