Malawi: Blue Smoke At Lali-Lubani As Salima Sugar Partners Wanderers

Blue smoke at Lali-Lubani, as Mighty Wanderers FC and Salima Sugar Company have finally agreed on a K60 million partial sponsorship deal until the end of this season.

In a win to win situation deal, Salima Sugar Company has accepted the the Nomads request for business opportunity.

The Nomads Chairperson, Chauncy Gondwe confirmed the good news and said they have put pen to paper.

Gondwe said the agreement is up to until March next year before entering into a long term sponsorship.

Gondwe saluted Salima Sugar Company for bailing out the club.

"We now urge all our supporters to buy the best natural sugar produced by Salima Sugar," said Gondwe.

On his part, Salima Sugar Company Secretary, Charles Thupi said now officially the partnership has officially started up to March.