Sudan: Activity Assessment Meeting of Youth in Juba

Asmara, 14 July 2021- The YPFDJ organization in Juba, South Sudan, conducted an activity assessment meeting on 11 July.

At the meeting, the participants conducted extensive discussion on the strengths and challenges of the organization and on the charted out programs and adopted various recommendations.

Speaking at the event, the Eritrean Ambassador in South Sudan, Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael, gave an extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland and the region.

Mr. Yohannes called on the youth to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in the national development programs.

Ambassador Yohannes also expressed the Embassy's readiness to stand alongside the organization in all its endeavors.