Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Thirty-five patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central, Anseba, Northern Red Sea and Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these, twelve patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Twelve patients are from Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region. Six patients are from Quarantine Center in Massawa, Northern Red Sea Region. Five patients are from Quarantine Centers in Aligidir (4) and Haikota (1); Gash Barka Region.

On the other hand, seventy-two patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 6,020 while the number of deaths stands at 30.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,382.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

15 July 2021