Gambia: Pap Saine to Be Conferred "Most Respected Media CEO" Award in Dubai This Weekend

After emerging the winner among a shortlist of five African media CEOs from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa, the co-publisher of Gambia's leading independent daily newspaper will this weekend formally receive the "Most Respected Media CEO Award" in Dubai.

The red-carpet ceremony will be hosted at the five-star, two-tower and 463-room Hyatti Regency Dubai Creek Height hotel overlooking the historic creek and city skyline of Dubai on Saturday, 17th July 2021.

Mr. Saine will join several dignitaries and businessmen, investors, bankers, and media personalities who will be treated to a red carpet ceremony at the 3,200 square-meters hospitality facility in Dubai.

He was voted Africa's most respected Media CEO by the Executive Magazine, a leading periodical magazine covering economy, business, finance, investment and socio economic development in West Africa.

Shortly before his departure on Wednesday, Mr. Saine thanked the management and staff of The Point for their support, and all those who voted for him in The Gambia and abroad, including his friends who always gave him "a well fitting support."

Pap Saine was a World Press Freedom Heroes awardee in 2010 in Vienna by International Press Institute; a 2006 Press Freedom awardee in Germany by Johann Philip PPREIS Foundation, and 2014 awardee from The Post of Zambia.

In 2014 in South Africa, the International Press Institute dedicated a book to the career of Mr. Saine among the World Press Freedom Heroes, together with nine other African heroes. He was also 2019 Man of the Year awardee by the Black American Journalists Association, regrouping the 50 American states

The Business Executives Magazine is circulated across the sub region through "a unique collaboration" with the Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FEWACCI), and read by top tier government and multilateral institution executives, corporate executives, the entrepreneurial, professional and commercial classes, academia, the diplomatic community, civil society leaders and international public policy commentators.