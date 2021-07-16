Zimbabwe: Journalist Remembered

16 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa has mourned veteran journalist, Sandra Nyaira, who succumbed to Covid-19-related complications on Tuesday in Harare.

In a statement last night, Minister Mutsvangwa conveyed deepest condolences to the Nyaira family, her friends and the media fraternity on the ministry's behalf and on her behalf.

She said she learnt with shock and sadness the death of one of Zimbabwe's female pioneers in the media sector, who was hardworking and professional.

"Nyaira's legacy is that of a hardworking trailblazer who executed her duties in a professional, yet warm manner," she said.

"She will forever be etched in history for being the first woman in Zimbabwe to take a leadership role in the newsroom as the Daily News political editor, a feat the achieved at the age of 26.

Indeed the country has lost a remarkable example of how women are equal to any task tackled by their male counterparts in the media fraternity.

Minister Mutsvangwa said it is devastating that Nyaira passed on at a time when her mentorship was valuable to young women journalists not only in the country but across the continent.

Nyaira will be remembered for having joined the journalism profession at a time when few women dared or dreamt to enter the profession.

Her illustrious career which spanned over 20 years, encompassed spells at the Zimbabwe Inter-Africa Agency and The Daily News before she moved to the United States to pursue other ventures.

At the time of her passing on Nyaira was the communications and public information officer at the UN Economic Commission for Africa in Ethiopia.

