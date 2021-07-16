Zimbabwe: President's Resolve to Fight Graft Lauded

Senior Reporter

THE launch this week of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Strategic Plan by President Mnangagwa has been described as a firm example of the Second Republic's sincerity in tackling corruption that scuttles and retards national development.

During the launch on Sunday, the President described corruption as a vice retarding the country's economic growth prospects and which, if not vanquished, would affect the country's prospects of becoming an upper middle-class economy by 2030.

A wide range of analysts and anti-graft watchdogs said the strategic plan demonstrates the Second Republic's resolve in self-introspection and taking corrective measures.

Chairperson of the Southern Africa Regional Anti-Corruption Organisation (Saraco) Mr Paddington Kadzungura said President Mnangagwa exudes the right energies when it comes to tackling corruption.

"My opinion on the issue is that His Excellency's stance towards graft and corruption is quite commendable. However, I would be quick to point out that the same cannot be said of the various ministers in this new republic. I feel the President has not been adequately supported.

"Basically, as Zimbabweans we should embrace as well as appreciate the effort which our President is putting across in his endeavour to eradicate corruption. Though it remains a mammoth task -- given ample time and resources a great deal can be achieved. I say again that it is a commendable initiative by His Excellency," said Mr Kadzungura.

Academic and researcher, Mr Alex Munyonga said President Mnangagwa is keeping an eagle's eye on the conduct of Government officials with those who indulge in corruption facing the music.

"By calling for the accountability of both private and public sectors' office bearers, he demonstrated that he does not internalise success and externalise blame. Instead, he is committed to witnessing all office bearers leading by example and working for the broader good of all citizens. Such objectivity is an excellent demonstration of the Second Republic's commitment to fighting corruption in all its colours and stature. It shows that prejudice or favouritism is not in the President's vocabulary when it comes to fighting corruption," said Mr Munyonga.

The President, he said, is spot on by singling out corruption as a socio-economic vampire, barricading national socio-economic development.

"It is true that achieving Vision 2030 will die at its embryonic stage if the nauseating enemy in the face of corruption is not weeded out. The corrosive nature of corruption is witnessed in daily life in Zimbabwe even at family level," he said.

Tackling the vice from the lowest level, the Second Republic is set to introduce an anti-graft curriculum from ECD to tertiary education level, which often manifests in the embezzlement of funds, ghosting, bribes and nepotism.

"A roadmap is a compass, and the shorter timeframe given shows that the roadmap is not just a formality. Instead, it proves that there is a need for swift review and upping the gear until Zimbabwe is fully exorcised of the corruption demon."

Corruption, Mr Munyonga said, acts as a cancerous acid of gut-rot that can eat out the inner intestines of the state's socio-economic efforts. "As long as corruption is not uprooted, then Vision 2030 will be scuttled as the socio-economic ship of state will lose its compass. It is so motivating to realise that His Excellency calls for a collaborative approach in fighting corruption and actualising the potentialities of Vision 2030. All citizens have to synchronise their energies towards a rhythmic dance of a corrupt free state hence the chance for economic growth."

By introducing an anti-corruption curriculum from ECD, another political analyst Mr Collen Mharadzano said the Second Republic is inculcating the spirit of Ubuntu in the population.

"This is a noble initiative as it will inculcate values of Ubuntu which will model people into responsible citizens. In fact, all structures of the society should be conscientised about this critical issue which if not nipped in the bud has severe consequences to our nationhood," he said.