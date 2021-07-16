Southern Africa: SADC Deploys Team to Eswatini

16 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has deployed a technical fact-finding team to the kingdom of eSwatini to engage with the stakeholders following recent political and security disturbances.

Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security and Botswana President Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi said the team will analyse the political and security situation in the country with a view to support the people of eSwatini towards finding a durable solution.

"Following the recent disturbances in the kingdom of Eswatini on 4 July 2021, in my capacity as the chairperson of the SADC Organ Troika on Politics, Defence and Security, I deployed a SADC Troika ministerial fact finding mission to the kingdom of eSwatini," he said.

"As a follow-up, a technical fact-finding mission will be deployed to the kingdom to consult extensively with stakeholders from 15th to 22nd July 2021. The mission will analyse the political and security situation in the country, with a view to support the people of eSwatini towards finding a durable solution.

"SADC continues to appeal for calm and restraint from all the stakeholders in the kingdom of eSwatini and encourages national dialogue in the efforts towards resolving the country's political and socio-economic challenges."

Dr Masisi said SADC supports peace and stability in the Kingdom of eSwatini and will thus engage all concerned parties.

"SADC wishes to reassure the government and the people of the Kingdom of eSwatini of its continued commitment and support.

"It is our hope that all concerned parties will continue to uphold and embrace peaceful means in addressing their differences and challenges."

