Zimbabwe: Govt Opens Up Opportunities for PWD

Herald Reporter

The Government has made positive strides towards creating an inclusive society that recognises the rights of people with disabilities, including opening up opportunities for them in empowerment programmes.

Chairman of the National Disability Dialogue Mr Gift Mabhaudhi said it was being done in national programmes aimed at realising the need for an inclusive society which ensures accessibility for all.

Last year people living with disabilities received food assistance from the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC).

He said even though a lot was done to ensure inclusivity, there is an urgent need to highlight the dangers of victimising people with disabilities.

"The Government of Zimbabwe recognises people with disabilities towards attainment of Vision 2030, like any other individuals we can contribute meaningfully.

"However, we have noted women and girls with disabilities suffer from abuse because of their conditions, cases remain unreported, even if they are abused by relatives, no one will believe them, they will be told to keep quiet so we are saying most service providers are not catering for women and girls with disabilities," said Mr Mabhaudhi.

Recently President Mnangagwa launched the National Disability and the Labour Migration Policies to ensure everyone can participate.

The two policies are part of Government efforts to ensure inclusivity as the country embarks on its development path and the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) was disability inclusive and acknowledges Diaspora engagement.

The attainment of an upper middle income society as envisaged by Vision 2030 requires the contribution of everyone in society.

Statistics from Deaf Women Included (DWI) revealed that at least 96 percent of women and girls with disabilities have experienced sexual violence during the lockdown period.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates, 10 percent of Zimbabwe's total population is disabled.

Most of them face exclusion from economic activities and lack access to proper health care.