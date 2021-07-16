Uganda: Ssimbwa Wants Shs120m

16 July 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By George Katongole

Sam Ssimbwa could earn more than Shs120m a year, double his current pay if his new contract with URA is approved. The coach eyes an improved contract with more pay and independence.

Ssimbwa and the club's top officials have been in talks to renew the contract after his last one run out in June.

Those talks have come to nothing. "I have tabled my terms to them. I honestly think I am fair in everything I have asked (from the club) because I feel it is worth it," sports portal, Football256, reported early this week.

Ssimbwa joined the Tax Collectors in June 2018 on a three-year contract. He was given a two-and-a-half months' probation period after the resignation of Paul Nkata.

Best season

His monthly salary is in the region of Shs5.8m. After URA's best season since their last league triumph in 2011, Ssimbwa now demands a 100 per cent increase which he says is just fair. According to CEO Henry Mayeku, discussions are ongoing between Ssimbwa and the URA team chairman James Kizza.

But URA is taking its time. Mayeku explained that pending any discussions, they have to be careful about the future of the team.

"Managing the team is about many factors. You have a coach who works with several other people to get you the results. That is a situation that has to be managed carefully."

Highest paid

Reports indicate that the clubs budget touches Shs1b. By any stretch of imagination, giving the former Uganda Cranes superstar Shs10m would make him the highest paid coach locally.

Mayeku is on Shs6m while the highest earning player takes home Shs1.3m.

The obvious fear is a player revolt as they may flock the team demanding more pay.

Asked about performance-based contracts, Mayeku said they are not feasible in Uganda simply because the cash prize for winning the league is too little. The league winner earns Shs60m. For finishing second behind Express, URA bagged Shs20m.

"When you demand a coach to bring the trophy, what do you get? Only Shs60m? It makes little financial sense then," Mayeku explained.

Plan B

In case Ssimbwa's deal falls through, insiders reveal that the most likely outcome will be to hand the mantle to Hamza Lutalo and Simeon Masaba, who obviously are part of the succession plan.

But Mayeku does not think something like that has been reached. "We are focused on having Ssimbwa settle and we move on," Mayeku explains.

Mayeku is confident the issue will be resolved soon before the team starts preparations for the Caf Confederation Cup later this year.

With the club's owners counting the cost of the coronavirus pandemic, Ssimbwa's future suddenly feels more uncertain than ever.

URA chiefs have been forced to slow down the negotiations with the finances involved in making things happen increasingly difficult.

BRIEF PROFILE

Year of Birth: 1967

Position: Midfielder

SENIOR CAREER

1986: KK Cosmos

1987-1995: KCCA

1999-2000: Mbale Heroes

NATIONAL TEAM

1989-1993: Cranes

TITLES WON

League: 1991 with KCCA

Uganda Cups: Two with

KCCA (1987 & 1993) and

1 with Mbale Heroes as

player/coach in 1999

Cecafa Senior Challenge

Cup: Three Cranes (1989,

1990 &1992)

