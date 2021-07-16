Egypt Reports 89 New Coronavirus Infections, 6 Deaths

15 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Health Ministry said Wednesday that 89 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 283,409.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said six patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,418.

As many as 1,005 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 220,530 so far, the spokesman said.

